Roku GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.01, revenue of $734M beats by $15.44M
Apr. 28, 2022 4:07 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Roku press release (NASDAQ:ROKU): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $734M (+27.8% Y/Y) beats by $15.44M.
- Shares -13%.
- Platform revenue increased 39% YoY to $647 million
- Gross profit was up 12% YoY to $365 million Roku added 1.1 million incremental Active Accounts in Q1 2022 to reach 61.3 million
- Streaming Hours increased by 1.4 billion hours over last quarter to 20.9 billion
- Average Revenue Per User grew to $42.91 (trailing 12-month basis), up 34% YoY
- 2Q22 Guidance:Total net revenue $805M vs. $823.13M consensus.Total gross profit $395M vs. $338.3M in 2Q21.Net income (loss) $(109)MAdjusted EBITDA Nil vs. $122.4M in 2Q21.