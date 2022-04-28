Roku GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.01, revenue of $734M beats by $15.44M

Apr. 28, 2022 4:07 PM ET
  • Roku press release (NASDAQ:ROKU): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $734M (+27.8% Y/Y) beats by $15.44M.
  • Shares -13%.
  • Platform revenue increased 39% YoY to $647 million
  • Gross profit was up 12% YoY to $365 million Roku added 1.1 million incremental Active Accounts in Q1 2022 to reach 61.3 million
  • Streaming Hours increased by 1.4 billion hours over last quarter to 20.9 billion
  • Average Revenue Per User grew to $42.91 (trailing 12-month basis), up 34% YoY
  • 2Q22 Guidance:
    Total net revenue $805M vs. $823.13M consensus.
    Total gross profit $395M vs. $338.3M in 2Q21.  
    Net income (loss) $(109)M
    Adjusted EBITDA Nil vs. $122.4M in 2Q21.
     
