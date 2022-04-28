Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) found its way to just over a 2% gain after a tumultuous trading session on Thursday.

The sweet finish was a welcome turnaround for investors as the stock sank for much of the morning session before accelerating into the close along with the broader market rally. However, the up-and-down day for the Calabasas, California-based restaurant chain was not entirely predicated on wider market trends. The company’s mixed earnings on Wednesday evening appears to have stalled upward action as the stock seesawed throughout extended trading and into Thursday morning.

In particular, the miss on profit expectations promoted some caution as inflationary pressures remain top of mind for restaurant sector investors. Indeed, a rise in the cost of sales by 200 basis points as well as a 70 basis point jump in labor costs led to understandable uncertainty.

However, analysts reviewing the results on Thursday largely applauded the results beyond the headline profit figures.

“Although Q1 earnings fell just shy of estimates due to higher than-anticipated costs, we viewed the report positively in light of the better-than expected same-store sales momentum that has carried over into early Q2,” Baird analyst David Tarantino wrote in a note to clients.

He added that the momentum encourages more optimism from his team on the business’ fundamentals.

To be sure, Tarantino noted that the cost pressures cited for the second quarter, ahead of the company’s slated price hikes in Q3, remain a problem. He suggested that investors “stay conservative” in the near-term as macro conditions evolve and perhaps augment industry economics. Overall, he remained Neutral on shares.

