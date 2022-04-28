Digital Realty Trust FFO of $1.67 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.13B in-line
Apr. 28, 2022 4:08 PM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Digital Realty Trust press release (NYSE:DLR): Q1 FFO of $1.67 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.13B (+3.7% Y/Y) in-line.
- The company reiterated 2022 core FFO per share outlook of $6.80 - $6.90 vs. consensus of $6.86.
- "Digital Realty delivered record bookings in the first quarter, driven by strong demand for data center solutions which is leading to a healthier overall fundamental dynamic and pricing environment," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "We are proactively managing risks to guard against inflation and rising interest rates. Given the resiliency of our business, we believe we are well positioned to continue to deliver sustainable growth for customers, shareholders and employees."