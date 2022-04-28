KLA Non-GAAP EPS of $5.13 beats by $0.31, revenue of $2.29B beats by $90M
- KLA press release (NASDAQ:KLAC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.13 beats by $0.31.
- Revenue of $2.29B (+27.2% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- Shares +2.2%.
- Cash flow from operating activities and free cash flow were $818.9 million and $718.6 million, respectively; and
- Capital returns were $723.7 million with $159.0 million in dividends paid and $564.7 million in share repurchases.
- FQ4:
- Total revenues between $2,300 million to $2,550 million
- GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 59.5% to 61.7%
- Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 61.5% to 63.5%
- GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $4.60 to $5.70
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA in a range of $4.93 to $6.03