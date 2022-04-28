KLA Non-GAAP EPS of $5.13 beats by $0.31, revenue of $2.29B beats by $90M

  • KLA press release (NASDAQ:KLAC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.13 beats by $0.31.
  • Revenue of $2.29B (+27.2% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
  • Shares +2.2%.
  • Cash flow from operating activities and free cash flow were $818.9 million and $718.6 million, respectively; and
  • Capital returns were $723.7 million with $159.0 million in dividends paid and $564.7 million in share repurchases.
  • FQ4:
  • Total revenues between $2,300 million to $2,550 million
  • GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 59.5% to 61.7%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 61.5% to 63.5%
  • GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $4.60 to $5.70
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA in a range of $4.93 to $6.03
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.