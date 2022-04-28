Stryker Non-GAAP EPS of $1.97 beats by $0.03, revenue of $4.28B beats by $90M
Apr. 28, 2022 4:11 PM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Stryker press release (NYSE:SYK): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.97 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $4.28B (+8.4% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- Organic net sales increased 9.2%.
- Adjusted operating income margin contracted 170 bps to 21.8%.
- 2022 Outlook: Given the dynamic supply chain pressures, COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty, strong orders for capital equipment, and considering our first quarter results, we now expect full year 2022 organic net sales growth towards the high end of our guidance range of 6% to 8%. If foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, we expect net sales in the full year will be adversely impacted by approximately 1.2% and adjusted net earnings per diluted share( will be adversely impacted by approximately $0.10 to $0.15 in the full year. Based on our performance in the first three months, and considering the supply chain pressures and inflationary environment, we expect adjusted net earnings per diluted share at the lower end of our guidance range of $9.60 to $10.00 per share.