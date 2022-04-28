Mitek Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.04, revenue of $34.7M beats by $1.68M
Apr. 28, 2022 4:12 PM ETMitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Mitek Systems press release (NASDAQ:MITK): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $34.7M (+20.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.68M.
- Cash flow from operations was $7.4 million.
- Total cash and investments were $93.4 million at the end of the quarter.
- “Our acquisition of HooYu continues to expand our digital identity offering allowing for a more seamless and complete customer identification experience at scale while also significantly bolstering our fraud prevention capabilities,” added CFO Frank Teruel. “We are excited about the opportunity to bring these capabilities to more use cases and industries helping them increase customer acceptance while reducing fraud and operational costs.”