Zynex GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.02, revenue of $31.08M beats by $0.06M

Apr. 28, 2022 4:13 PM ETZynex, Inc. (ZYXI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Zynex press release (NASDAQ:ZYXI): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $31.08M (+28.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.06M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 897% to $3.1 million
  • Announced Share Buyback Program up to $10M over next 12 months.
  • As of March 31, 2022, the Company had working capital of $59.8 million. Cash on hand was $39.2 million at the end of the first quarter.

  • Q2 and Full Year 2022 Guidance: Full year 2022 revenue is estimated in the range of $150-$170 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $25 and $35 million. Profitability is expected to grow as sales reps become more efficient, further highlighting the anticipated EBITDA growth in 2022.

  • The estimated range for second quarter 2022 revenue is between $35.0 and $38.0 million, an increase of approximately 18% from 2Q21.

  • Second quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to range between $4.0 and $6.0 million, an increase of approximately 5% from 2Q21.

  • Shares +0.16%.
