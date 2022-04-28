Five9 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.09, revenue of $182.78M beats by $11.91M

Apr. 28, 2022 4:15 PM ETFive9, Inc. (FIVN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Five9 press release (NASDAQ:FIVN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $182.78M (+32.5% Y/Y) beats by $11.91M.
  • For the full year 2022, Five9 expects to report: Revenue in the range of $770.0 to $773.0 million vs. $756.83M.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $1.22 to $1.24, (consensus $1.12) assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 73 million.
  • For the second quarter of 2022, Five9 expects to report: Revenue in the range of $179.0 to $180.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.17 to $0.19, assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 72 million.
