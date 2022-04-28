CalAmp Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.02, revenue of $68.38M in-line
Apr. 28, 2022 4:16 PM ETCalAmp Corp. (CAMP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CalAmp press release (NASDAQ:CAMP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $68.38M (-16.6% Y/Y) in-line.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased sequentially to $5.0 million or 7% of revenue, from $3.0 million or 4% of revenue in the prior quarter.
- Ended the quarter with $79 million in cash and cash equivalents.
- Q1 2023 Business Outlook: The Company is maintaining its policy of not providing quarterly guidance. Visibility into product shipments still remains uncertain due to the global component supply shortages.