Roku stock (NASDAQ:ROKU) went sharply negative at first but reversed course - it's now +3% after hours in choppy trading - following its first-quarter earnings report that showed revenues that beat expectations but indicated a new slowdown in account growth, and guided below expectations for current-quarter sales.

Total revenue rose 28% to $734 million, beating expectations for 25% growth to $719 million. That was led by solid platform growth making up for a sharp drop in player sales.

The company's gross loss improved from a rough fourth quarter, to -$15.1 million vs. the prior quarter's -$45.9 million. But gross margin fell by 7.2 percentage points, to 49.7% from a year-ago 56.9%. Operating income swung to a loss of $23.5 million from a year-ago gain of $75.8 million.

EBITDA slid 54% to $57.6 million, and EBITDA margin shed more than 14 percentage points to land at 7.8%.

Meanwhile, active accounts grew just 2% sequentially, and 14% year-over-year, to end up at 61.3 million. Streaming hours also grew by 14% year-over-year, to 20.9 billion. Average revenue per user pulled off a healthy gain, up 34% to $42.91 on a trailing-12-month basis.

Revenue breakout: Platform revenue, $646.9 million (up 39%); Player revenue, $86.8 million (down 19%).

Gross profit breakout: Platform, $379.9 million (up 22%); Player, -$15.1 million (vs. year-ago gain of $14.8 million).

It's guiding to Q2 revenues of $805 million, gross profit of $395 million, a net loss of $109 million and EBITDA of break-even, vs. a year-ago gain of $122.4 million.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.