Zendesk Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 misses by $0.03, revenue of $388.3M beats by $3.68M

Apr. 28, 2022 4:20 PM ETZendesk, Inc. (ZEN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Zendesk press release (NYSE:ZEN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $388.3M (+30.3% Y/Y) beats by $3.68M.
  • First quarter GAAP operating loss of $60.6 million and non-GAAP operating income of $20.2 million.
  • Guidance Q2: Revenue in the range of $402 - 408 million; GAAP operating income (loss) in the range of $(65) - (59) million, Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $18 - 24 million
  • Guidance FY: Revenue in the range of $1.685 - 1.710 billion; GAAP operating income (loss) in the range of $(221) - (201) million; Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $117 - 137 million
