InfuSystem inks master service deal with global healthcare firm
Apr. 28, 2022 4:21 PM ETInfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) said Thursday it entered into a three-year master service deal with a global healthcare technology and diagnostic firm, effective Apr. 25.
- INFU will provide its biomedical services to a majority of the fleet of infusion pumps at hospitals and other medical facilities under contract with the global healthcare firm.
- Service will be conducted on-site at the acute care facility or off-site at one of INFU's service centers.
- The global healthcare firm's preferred customers' infusion pump fleet consists of over 300K pumps in 1.2K medical facilities.
- This preferred national service deal is estimated to generate ~$10M-12M - after an initial ramp-up period - in annual revenue under INFU's DME service platform.
- "We will deliver our 'white glove' biomedical services for the healthcare firm's infusion pump fleet throughout North America. This deal could potentially lead to additional opportunities to serve this customer," said INFU CEO Richard DiIorio.