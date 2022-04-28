Kite Realty FFO of $0.46 beats by $0.04, revenue of $194.39M beats by $11.23M
Apr. 28, 2022 4:24 PM ETKite Realty Group Trust (KRG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Kite Realty press release (NYSE:KRG): Q1 FFO of $0.46 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $194.39M (+180.2% Y/Y) beats by $11.23M.
- Same Property Net Operating Income increased by 5.9%.
- As of March 31, 2022, KRG’s net debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 5.7x.
- 2022 Earnings Guidance: KRG is updating its 2022 guidance for FFO, as adjusted, to $1.74 to $1.80 per diluted share from $1.69 to $1.75 per diluted share, based, in part, on the following key assumptions:
- Increased same property NOI range to 2.25% to 3.25%, which represents a 75-basis point increase at the midpoint.
- Decreased bad debt by 25 basis points to 1.25% of total revenues at the midpoint.
- Any transaction activity is expected to be earnings neutral.