Redwood Trust to acquire mortgage lender Riverbend Funding
Apr. 28, 2022 4:29 PM ETRedwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) said Thursday it will acquire private mortgage lender Riverbend Funding and its subsidiaries in an all cash deal.
- The acquisition complements RWT's existing business purpose mortgage banking platform CoreVest American Finance Lender enhancing its suite of products, geographic and production footprint and client base.
- The deal is expected to contribute $0.15-0.20 of earnings in FY23, generating an attractive mid-teens return for shareholders.
- On closing of the acquisition, Riverbend will be integrated into CoreVest.
- Riverbend's leadership team plans to remain with the business.
- The acquisition is expected to close in Q2.
- RWT also reported Q1 results, after which its stock rose 2.8% postmarket.