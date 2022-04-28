Redwood Trust to acquire mortgage lender Riverbend Funding

Apr. 28, 2022 4:29 PM ETRedwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) said Thursday it will acquire private mortgage lender Riverbend Funding and its subsidiaries in an all cash deal.
  • The acquisition complements RWT's existing business purpose mortgage banking platform CoreVest American Finance Lender enhancing its suite of products, geographic and production footprint and client base.
  • The deal is expected to contribute $0.15-0.20 of earnings in FY23, generating an attractive mid-teens return for shareholders.
  • On closing of the acquisition, Riverbend will be integrated into CoreVest.
  • Riverbend's leadership team plans to remain with the business.
  • The acquisition is expected to close in Q2.
  • RWT also reported Q1 results, after which its stock rose 2.8% postmarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.