Venus Concept jumps on expanded FDA clearance for BlissMAX
Apr. 28, 2022 4:30 PM ETVenus Concept Inc. (VERO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of MedTech company Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) have added ~20% in the post-market Thursday after announcing it received the 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Venus BlissMAX device for further indications.
- BlissMAX is designed to offer laser fat reduction, cellulite reduction, and muscle conditioning. The FDA has authorized it for expanded use in new areas of the body and increased the maximum RF energy output by 50%.
- The FDA has expanded its indication “to include non-invasive lipolysis of the back and thighs – in addition to the abdomen and flanks – in individuals with a Body Mass Index of 30 or less,” Chief Executive Domenic Serafino said, welcoming the regulatory action.
In January, the company announced it received the FDA clearance to market Venus BlissMAX device in the U.S.