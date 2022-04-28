Casella Waste Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11, revenue of $234M
Apr. 28, 2022 4:31 PM ETCasella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Casella Waste Systems press release (NASDAQ:CWST): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11.
- Revenue of $234M (+23.5% Y/Y).
- The company raised certain guidance for FY22 by estimating results in the following ranges: Revenues between $1.005B- $1.020B vs. $984.32M consensus (raised from a range of $980M to $995M); adj. EBITDA between $232M-$236M (raised from a range of $228M-$232M); and net cash provided by operating activities between $204M and $208M (raised from a range of $202M-$206M).
- It reaffirmed certain guidance for the year by estimating results in the following ranges: Net income between $48M-$52M; and adjusted FCF between $104M-$108M.