Cincinnati Financial Q1 earnings tops Wall Street estimate as earned premiums gain
Apr. 28, 2022 4:32 PM ETCincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Q1 earnings on Thursday has beat the average analyst estimate as earned premiums climb 10% over the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 earned premiums of $1.69B compared with $1.5B in Q1 2021.
- Book value of $75.43 per share in Q1 jumped from $69.16 in Q1 2021.
- Still, revenue of $1.22B missed the consensus of $1.83B and fell from $2.23B in Q1 of last year.
- Q1 investment loss of $508M compared with a profit of $652M in Q1 a year ago.
- Property and casualty insurance underwriting profit of $165M in the first quarter gained from $133M in Q1 2021.
- Commercial lines insurance underwriting profit of $76M in Q1 vs. $130M in Q1 2021.
- Personal lines insurance underwriting profit was $65M in Q1, up from a loss of $3M in Q1 2021.
- Expenses were $1.58B in Q1 vs. $1.46B in Q1 a year ago.
