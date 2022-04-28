Cincinnati Financial Q1 earnings tops Wall Street estimate as earned premiums gain

Apr. 28, 2022 4:32 PM ETCincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Q1 earnings on Thursday has beat the average analyst estimate as earned premiums climb 10% over the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 earned premiums of $1.69B compared with $1.5B in Q1 2021.
  • Book value of $75.43 per share in Q1 jumped from $69.16 in Q1 2021.
  • Still, revenue of $1.22B missed the consensus of $1.83B and fell from $2.23B in Q1 of last year.
  • Q1 investment loss of $508M compared with a profit of $652M in Q1 a year ago.
  • Property and casualty insurance underwriting profit of $165M in the first quarter gained from $133M in Q1 2021.
  • Commercial lines insurance underwriting profit of $76M in Q1 vs. $130M in Q1 2021.
  • Personal lines insurance underwriting profit was $65M in Q1, up from a loss of $3M in Q1 2021.
  • Expenses were $1.58B in Q1 vs. $1.46B in Q1 a year ago.
