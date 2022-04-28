Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) reaffirmed its 2022 guidance Thursday after Q1 earnings beat Wall Street expectations while revenue met the consensus estimate.

Q1 core FFO per share of $1.67 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.65 and was unchanged from both Q4 and Q1 2021.

The data center REIT reported Q1 total operating revenue of $1.13B that matched consensus of $1.13B and increased from $1.11B in Q4 and $1.09B in Q1 2021.

Total expenses of $986.1M increased from $979.7M in the prior quarter and $897.9M in Q1 2021.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $603M, a 3% increase from the previous quarter and a 2% decline from the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, Digital Realty (DLR) signed total bookings expected to generate $167M of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including $11M contribution from interconnection.

"Digital Realty delivered record bookings in the first quarter, driven by strong demand for data center solutions which is leading to a healthier overall fundamental dynamic and pricing environment," said CEO A. William Stein.

In addition to new leases, DLR signed renewal leases representing $177M of annualized rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rated on renewal leases signed during the quarter rolled up 3.3% on a cash basis and up 6.1% on a GAAP basis.

The data center REIT reaffirmed 2022 guidance for core FFO per share of $6.80-$6.90 (consensus estimate $6.86) and for revenue of $4.70B-$4.80B (consensus estimate $4.75B). Guidance assumes 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $2.475B-$2.525B, also unchanged from its prior view.

Conference call at 5:30 PM ET.

