Digital Realty Trust Q1 earnings beat as REIT posts record bookings

Apr. 28, 2022 4:33 PM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Server room data center - 3d rendering

pp76/iStock via Getty Images

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) reaffirmed its 2022 guidance Thursday after Q1 earnings beat Wall Street expectations while revenue met the consensus estimate.

Q1 core FFO per share of $1.67 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.65 and was unchanged from both Q4 and Q1 2021.

The data center REIT reported Q1 total operating revenue of $1.13B that matched consensus of $1.13B and increased from $1.11B in Q4 and $1.09B in Q1 2021.

Total expenses of $986.1M increased from $979.7M in the prior quarter and $897.9M in Q1 2021.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $603M, a 3% increase from the previous quarter and a 2% decline from the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, Digital Realty (DLR) signed total bookings expected to generate $167M of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including $11M contribution from interconnection.

"Digital Realty delivered record bookings in the first quarter, driven by strong demand for data center solutions which is leading to a healthier overall fundamental dynamic and pricing environment," said CEO A. William Stein.

In addition to new leases, DLR signed renewal leases representing $177M of annualized rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rated on renewal leases signed during the quarter rolled up 3.3% on a cash basis and up 6.1% on a GAAP basis.

The data center REIT reaffirmed 2022 guidance for core FFO per share of $6.80-$6.90 (consensus estimate $6.86) and for revenue of $4.70B-$4.80B (consensus estimate $4.75B). Guidance assumes 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $2.475B-$2.525B, also unchanged from its prior view.

Conference call at 5:30 PM ET.

Earlier, Digital Realty Trust FFO of $1.67 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.13B in line

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.