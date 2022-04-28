Corporate Office Properties Trust FFO of $0.58 beats by $0.01, revenue of $195M beats by $26.67M

  • Corporate Office Properties Trust press release (NYSE:OFC): Q1 FFO of $0.58 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $195M (+26.3% Y/Y) beats by $26.67M.
  • Management is updating its full-year guidance for EPS and FFOPS, per Nareit and as adjusted for comparability, from the prior range of $1.12-$1.20, and $2.30-$2.38, respectively, to new ranges of $1.16-$1.22, and $2.31-$2.37, respectively. Management is establishing second quarter guidance for EPS and FFOPS per Nareit and as adjusted for comparability at $0.22-$0.24 and $0.57-$0.59 (vs. consensus $0.58), respectively.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.