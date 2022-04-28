Corporate Office Properties Trust FFO of $0.58 beats by $0.01, revenue of $195M beats by $26.67M
Apr. 28, 2022 4:33 PM ETCorporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Corporate Office Properties Trust press release (NYSE:OFC): Q1 FFO of $0.58 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $195M (+26.3% Y/Y) beats by $26.67M.
- Management is updating its full-year guidance for EPS and FFOPS, per Nareit and as adjusted for comparability, from the prior range of $1.12-$1.20, and $2.30-$2.38, respectively, to new ranges of $1.16-$1.22, and $2.31-$2.37, respectively. Management is establishing second quarter guidance for EPS and FFOPS per Nareit and as adjusted for comparability at $0.22-$0.24 and $0.57-$0.59 (vs. consensus $0.58), respectively.