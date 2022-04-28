Utz Brands to add new manufacturing facility in Kings Mountain, North Carolina

Apr. 28, 2022 4:35 PM ETUtz Brands, Inc. (UTZ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Utz Brands' (NYSE:UTZ) subsidiary Utz Quality Foods purchased a brand new, recently completed snack food manufacturing facility in Kings Mountain, North Carolina from Evans Food d/b/a Benestar Brands and related affiliates.
  • The purchase includes the existing building, land and pork-rind production equipment; Utz will convert the space into a fully operational snack food manufacturing facility starting in 2022.
  • The purchase price stood at ~$38.4M plus assumed liabilities of $1.3M, and was funded with ~$10.4M in cash and $28M of proceeds from the issuance and sale of 2.1M shares of the company's Class A Common Stock to affiliates of Benestar in a private placement.
  • The new Kings Mountain Facility will support the increased and growing demand for Utz's brands in the Southeast, Northeast and Mid-South regions, which grew 14.4%, 14.5%, and 15.0%, respectively for the 26-week period ending Mar. 20, 2022.
  • The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings within 12-18 months due to the expected strong supply chain cost savings.
  • Benestar will also become a supplier of pork pellets from its Chicago operations to Utz.
