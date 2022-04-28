First Solar posts Q1 loss as revenue sinks but maintains full-year guidance

Apr. 28, 2022 4:34 PM ETFirst Solar, Inc. (FSLR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Installing solar panels, Renewable energy clean and good environment.

bombermoon/iStock via Getty Images

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) -2.7% post-market Thursday after reporting a slightly smaller than expected Q1 GAAP loss but a 54% Y/Y decline in revenues, due to a decrease in volume of modules sold as well as the module average selling price.

But First Solar (FSLR) maintained full-year earnings guidance between breakeven and a $0.60/share profit, well above analyst consensus of a $0.48/share loss, on revenues of $2.4B-$2.6B, in line with $2.54B consensus.

"We are encouraged by our strong bookings progress, as we booked 11.9 GWDC in less than 60 days since the prior earnings call, bringing our year-to-date bookings total to 16.7 GWDC, further setting ourselves up for 2023 and beyond," CEO Mark Widmar said.

All other guidance for FY 2022 also is unchanged: total shipments 8.9-9.4 GW, gross margin $155M-$215M, capital spending $850M-$1.1B, net cash balance $1.1B-$1.35B.

First Solar (FSLR) shares have lost 17% YTD and 19% during the past year.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.