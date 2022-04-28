First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) -2.7% post-market Thursday after reporting a slightly smaller than expected Q1 GAAP loss but a 54% Y/Y decline in revenues, due to a decrease in volume of modules sold as well as the module average selling price.

But First Solar (FSLR) maintained full-year earnings guidance between breakeven and a $0.60/share profit, well above analyst consensus of a $0.48/share loss, on revenues of $2.4B-$2.6B, in line with $2.54B consensus.

"We are encouraged by our strong bookings progress, as we booked 11.9 GWDC in less than 60 days since the prior earnings call, bringing our year-to-date bookings total to 16.7 GWDC, further setting ourselves up for 2023 and beyond," CEO Mark Widmar said.

All other guidance for FY 2022 also is unchanged: total shipments 8.9-9.4 GW, gross margin $155M-$215M, capital spending $850M-$1.1B, net cash balance $1.1B-$1.35B.

First Solar (FSLR) shares have lost 17% YTD and 19% during the past year.