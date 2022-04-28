e-commerce stocks edge lower on Amazon’s earnings crash

Shares of numerous e-commerce stocks are eroding after hours after Amazon’s surprising earnings miss.

Shares of the Seattle-based behemoth slid about 8% in post-market trading as it reported a net loss driven by its stake in Rivian Automotive and saw a limited benefits from the Prime price hike that was projected to help the consumer business.

The downside surprise is spreading across the e-commerce sector as Shopify (SHOP), ETSY, Inc. (ETSY), Wayfair (W), eBay (EBAY), and Chewy (CHWY) all fell by 3% or more. The losses in extended hours erase gains marked in Thursday’s trading that had provided a reprieve from a generally bearish 2022 trend.

Read more on reined in estimates for e-commerce stocks in 2022.

