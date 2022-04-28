Energy ETFs ready themselves ahead of Exxon and Chevron earnings

Broad spectrum energy exchange traded funds are preparing themselves for an influx of crucial earnings data on Friday. Industry heavyweights Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX) are both ready to deliver Q1 earnings, putting five ETFs with large exposures to the energy giants in the crosshairs.

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX), Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE), Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE), Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY), and iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) have the five largest holdings in XOM and CVX.

Combined, these five funds have a total exposure range of 36% - 52% weightings in XOM and CVX. Additionally, all five funds list XOM as their largest stake, with all five ETFs ranking CVX as their second largest holding. See the table below for a complete exposure breakdown:

ERX provides investors with the most condensed exposure as more than half of the exchange traded fund is weighted towards XOM and CVX. Moreover, ERX is a 2X daily bull leveraged ETF that has only 29 total holdings.

For a further understanding of each fund, see Seeking Alpha’s analysis on each ETF.

Year-to-date price action: XOM +37.4%, CVX +35.6%, ERX +78.2%, XLE +34.7%, VDE +34.4%, FENY +34.2%, IYE +31.8%.

Chevron and Exxon Mobil are scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results before the market open and both companies can be expected to post strong upstream earnings for the first quarter driven by higher oil prices.