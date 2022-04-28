STORE Capital announces $600M long-term debt financing

  • STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) on Thursday announced $600M unsecured long-term debt financing.
  • This consisted of $400M five-year and $200M seven-year floating rate loans.
  • The loans were effectively converted to a weighted average fixed rate of 3.68% for the term of the loans through the use of interest rate swaps.
  • STOR will use the proceeds primarily to repay outstanding amounts on its revolving credit facility and to prepay, without penalty, $134.5M of STORE master funding series 2014-1, class A-2 notes, which bore a coupon rate of 5%, resulting in an annual interest expense savings of $1.8M.
  • Remaining proceeds will be used to fund growth.
