Innovative Industrial Properties expands real estate partnership with PharmaCann at NY property
Apr. 28, 2022 4:45 PM ETInnovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) entered into an amendment of the lease with PharmaCann in Hamptonburgh, New York, making available $45M in funding for the development of a new industrial building for cultivation and significant enhancements in production capacity and additional upgrades at the existing facility.
- The lease amendment also adjusted the base rent under the lease to take into account the additional available funding for the development and qualifying improvements to the existing facilities.
- Assuming full payment of the additional funding, the company's total investment in the property will be $108.5M.
- The New York property was originally acquired for $30M and entered into a long-term lease with PharmaCann in 2016; transaction was structured as a sale-leaseback.
- In late 2020 and early 2021, IIP committed an additional $33.5M, of which ~$15.2M has been disbursed to date for verified costs for specific infrastructure enhancements to the existing cultivation buildings and headhouse.
- Besides this facility, IIP owns and leases to PharmaCann five regulated cannabis dispensaries and five cultivation and processing facilities in Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
- Assuming full reimbursement of funding for development and qualifying improvements under the leases, IIP’s total investment in properties leased to PharmaCann is expected to be ~$306.2M.