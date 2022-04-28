LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) stock is slipping 1.3% in Thursday after-hours trading after the senior housing REIT's Q1 earnings met the consensus estimate, but some of its tenants are still struggling.

In April, the company provided $376K of deferred rent and $240K of abated rent. It has also agreed to provide rent abatements up to $240K for each of May and June.

After the end of Q1 the company reduced its estimated Q2 2022 rent of $2.7M from Anthem Memory Care to $2.1M as "Anthem is addressing some new challenges that may make it difficult for them to pay the full 2022 second quarter rent," LTC said.

Q1 FFO of $0.60 met the $0.60 consensus estimate, increased from $0.56 in the prior quarter and fell from $0.62 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 rental income of $30.3M edged up from $30.0M in Q4 and declined from $32.0M in Q1 2021.

Q1 total revenue of $40.8M exceeded the consensus estimate of $37.1M; compares with $39.4M in Q4 2021 and $40.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total expenses of $26.8M vs. $27.0M in the prior quarter and $25.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 operating income of $14.1M improved from $12.6M in Q4 2021 and $13.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on April 29 at 11:00 AM ET.

