Eastman Chemical Non-GAAP EPS of $2.06 misses by $0.04, revenue of $2.71B beats by $210M
Apr. 28, 2022 4:51 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Eastman Chemical press release (NYSE:EMN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.06 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $2.71B (+12.4% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
- The company reaffirms adjusted EPS guidance of $9.50-$10 for FY2022, building on strong underlying performance in the first quarter vs. consensus of $9.62.
- CEO comment: "Going forward, we remain focused on delivering strong revenue, earnings, and cash flow for the remainder of this year and the coming years. We are also continuing to make great progress on our circular initiatives, which are expected to be a meaningful contributor to our growth.”