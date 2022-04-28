Eastman Chemical Non-GAAP EPS of $2.06 misses by $0.04, revenue of $2.71B beats by $210M

Apr. 28, 2022 4:51 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Eastman Chemical press release (NYSE:EMN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.06 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $2.71B (+12.4% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
  • The company reaffirms  adjusted EPS guidance of $9.50-$10 for FY2022, building on strong underlying performance in the first quarter vs. consensus of $9.62.
  • CEO comment: "Going forward, we remain focused on delivering strong revenue, earnings, and cash flow for the remainder of this year and the coming years. We are also continuing to make great progress on our circular initiatives, which are expected to be a meaningful contributor to our growth.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.