CooTek slumps on plans to implement ADS ratio change

Apr. 28, 2022 4:52 PM ETCooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) plans to change the ratio of its ADS to its Class A ordinary shares from current ADS Ratio of one ADS to 50 Class A ordinary shares to a new ADS Ratio of one ADS to 650 Class A ordinary shares.
  • For CooTek's ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a 1-for-13 reverse ADS split.
  • The company expects that the change in the ADS Ratio will be effective on or about May 9, 2022.
  • The change in the ADS Ratio will have no impact on CooTek's underlying Class A ordinary shares and the ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionally.
  • Shares trading 18.8% down premarket.
