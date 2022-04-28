Biopharmaceutical firm Peak Bio to go public via SPAC deal with Ignyte Acquisition
Apr. 28, 2022 4:53 PM ETIgnyte Acquisition Corp. (IGNY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) on Thursday announced a business combination with Peak Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.
- The deal values the combined company at a pro forma equity value of $278M, assuming a $10/share price and no shareholder redemptions.
- The combined company is expected to have over $82.5M in gross proceeds from a combination of ~$57.5M in cash held in IGNY's trust account and more than $25M from a fully committed PIPE.
- The PIPE includes participation from healthcare institutional investor Palo Alto Investors and insiders.
- Cash at closing is expected to fully fund Peak Bio through 2024.
- Once the deal closes, IGNY will be renamed Peak Bio and will be led by Peak Bio CEO Hoyoung Huh.
- The combined company's stock is expected to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "PKBO".
- The transaction is expected to be completed in Q3.