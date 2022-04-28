Gilead nails Q1 beat even as net income plummets on R&D impairment charge
Apr. 28, 2022 5:18 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Q1 2022 net income plummeted 99% to just $12M compared to the prior-year period driven by a one-time in-process research and development impairment charge of $2.7B.
- Still, the biotech was able to beat on both the top and bottom lines.
- Revenue of ~$6.6B was a 2.6% year over year increase.
- Sales HIV drugs, the company's largest product segment, increased $3.7B compared to Q1 2021.
- Sales of its COVID-19 treatment Veklury (remdesivir) rose 5% to ~1.5B.
- Gilead's (GILD) Hepatitis C virus franchise took a hit with revenue down 22% year over year to $399M.
- As a result of the R&D impairment charge, the company revised its full-year EPS to $3.00-$3.50 from $4.70-$5.20 previously.
