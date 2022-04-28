Mortgage REIT Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Q1 earnings reflected a larger portfolio loss as the mortgage REIT repositioned its hedges in the wake of an aggressive path for Fed rate hikes.

In an effort to offset headwinds within the agency residential mortgage backed securities market, "we repositioned our hedge positions, and we have reduced the size of the portfolio through outright asset sales and retaining cash received from our monthly paydowns," said Chairman and CEO Robert E. Cauley.

Mortgage-backed securities held on its balance sheet was $4.6T in Q1, down from $6.5T in the year-ago period.

Net portfolio loss of $144.03M vs. -$25.88M in Q1 a year ago.

Q1 loss of $0.84 per share fell short of the average analyst estimate of -$0.33 and dipped from -$0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

Still, Q1 net interest income of $39.2M gained from $24.92M in Q1 2021.

Book value of $3.34 per share fell from $4.34 in Q1 2021.

Conference call on April 29 at 10 a.m. ET.

In mid-April, Orchid Island Capital declared a monthly dividend of $0.045 per share.