Eos Energy receives $200M in financing commitment
Apr. 28, 2022 4:58 PM ETEos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Eos Energy (NASDAQ:EOSE) entered into a $200M common stock standby equity purchase agreement with an affiliate of financing partner Yorkville Advisors.
- The purchase agreement gives Eos the right, but not the obligation, to sell up to $200M of common equity to an affiliate of Yorkville at the time of Eos’s choosing during the 2-year term of the agreement.
- The shares will be issued to the investor at a discounted price of 97.0% of the 3-day volume-weighted average price post notification by the company to the investor to draw upon the facility.
- "We are seeing rapid demand growth in stationary energy storage which requires additional capital to further expand manufacturing capacity and product development," CEO Joe Mastrangelo commented.
- The agreement allows for pre-advance loans in the principal amount not to exceed $50M per loan, post to a promissory note based on mutual consent of the parties.
- Shares trading 1.8% higher premarket.