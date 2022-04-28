Southwestern Q1 results - management delivering on earnings and strategy

Apr. 28, 2022 4:59 PM ETSWNBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments

Business concept with hundred dollar bills on top of downtown buildings

skodonnell/iStock via Getty Images

Southwestern (SWN) reported Q1 results after the close, beating earnings expectations, while reducing debt by $508m on only $3.24/mcf realizations. Production was in line with annual guidance, as was the Q2 production guide:

  • Earnings - adjusted earnings of 40c per share compared favorably to Street estimates of 37c.
  • Cash flow - the company generated $317m of free cash flow at realizations of $3.24/mcf, or ~3.8% of the market cap; utilizing free cash flow and net working capital, the company repaid $508m of debt during the quarter.
  • Production - along with Q4 results, management guided to 4.7bcfe/d of production in 2022; in Q1 the company produced 4.7bcfe/d and guided to 4.7bcfe/d for Q2.

Southwestern (SWN) remains a simple story and levered way to gain exposure to improving natural gas fundamentals. An improved hedge book in upcoming quarters, paired with a disciplined approach to balance sheet management, should reward shareholders if commodity markets hold.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.