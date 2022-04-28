Southwestern Q1 results - management delivering on earnings and strategy

Southwestern (SWN) reported Q1 results after the close, beating earnings expectations, while reducing debt by $508m on only $3.24/mcf realizations. Production was in line with annual guidance, as was the Q2 production guide:

Earnings - adjusted earnings of 40c per share compared favorably to Street estimates of 37c.

Cash flow - the company generated $317m of free cash flow at realizations of $3.24/mcf, or ~3.8% of the market cap; utilizing free cash flow and net working capital, the company repaid $508m of debt during the quarter.

Production - along with Q4 results, management guided to 4.7bcfe/d of production in 2022; in Q1 the company produced 4.7bcfe/d and guided to 4.7bcfe/d for Q2.

Southwestern (SWN) remains a simple story and levered way to gain exposure to improving natural gas fundamentals. An improved hedge book in upcoming quarters, paired with a disciplined approach to balance sheet management, should reward shareholders if commodity markets hold.