Update 5:35pm: Updates to include All Blue confirming bid in a 13D filing.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) soared 46% in after hours trading after All Blue Falcons made a $773 million offer for the developer of antibody therapies for cancer.

All Blue, which has a 5.4% stake in Zymeworks, made a non-binding offer of $10.50/share in cash in a letter on Thursday, according to a 13D filing. The offer represents a 112% premium over Thursday's closing price. All Blue said its proposal doesn't include any financing contingency. The offer is is subject to execution of a definitive transaction agreement and due diligence review.

Zymeworks unsuccessfully engaged with buyers last year, according to a Reuters report, which reported the All Blue offer earlier. The Reuters item came after a report in early July that claimed ZYME had received a takeover approach and was working with a bank to consider the interest.

Zymeworks (ZYME) in January appointed Kenneth Galbraith as CEO and announced that it planed to reduce employee headcount by at least 25% by the end of 2022. ZYME shares have dropped almost 85% over the past year through the Thursday close.

"As a significant investor in the Company, we believe that Zymeworks stockholders deserve better than the consistent value destruction they have suffered during this relatively short period of time," All Blue wrote in a letter. "We are confident that our all-cash proposal will not only deliver fair value to all stockholders, well in excess of what we expect the Company will be able to achieve on its current course ..."

All Blue said its current equity portfolio includes over 18 companies, with more than $15 billion in combined annual revenue.

ZYME is scheduled to report Q1 results on Wednesday.