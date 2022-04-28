JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares are surging in extended trading on a big earnings beat

The Santa Monica-based toymaker posted a lighter than expected Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.28, $0.88 better than the anticipated loss, and a 44.3% jump in revenue from 2021 to $120.9 million. The latter figure also exceeded estimates easily, coming in $39.93 million above expectations.

The company noted that costume revenue doubled in the quarter while a deeper relationship with Disney on films like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also aided results. These dynamics helped the company overcome headwinds all-too-familiar to consumer-facing companies reporting this quarter.

“As anticipated, higher inbound freight expenses continued to weigh down gross margins, as we expect to be the case for the balance of the year” CEO Stephen Berman said. “Nonetheless, tight cost controls paired with our higher revenues still generated positive Q1 EBITDA for the first time since 2008.”

An earrings call is anticipated to kick off at 5PM E.T.

