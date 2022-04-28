Redwood Trust to acquire Riverbend Funding, subsidiaries in all cash transaction
Apr. 28, 2022 5:01 PM ETRedwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Housing company Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire private mortgage lender Riverbend Funding and its subsidiaries in an all cash transaction.
- The transaction will enhance the Redwood unit CoreVest's products, geographic and production footprint and client base.
- Riverbend will be integrated into CoreVest post the acquisition.
- The acquisition, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in Q2.
- No other terms of the acquisition were disclosed.
- JMP Securities and A Citizens Company served as Redwood's exclusive financial adviser, while Piper Sandler advised Riverbend. Mayer Brown LLP acted as legal adviser to Redwood.