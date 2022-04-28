Redwood Trust to acquire Riverbend Funding, subsidiaries in all cash transaction

Apr. 28, 2022 5:01 PM ETRedwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Housing company Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire private mortgage lender Riverbend Funding and its subsidiaries in an all cash transaction.
  • The transaction will enhance the Redwood unit CoreVest's products, geographic and production footprint and client base.
  • Riverbend will be integrated into CoreVest post the acquisition.
  • The acquisition, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in Q2.
  • No other terms of the acquisition were disclosed.
  • JMP Securities and A Citizens Company served as Redwood's exclusive financial adviser, while Piper Sandler advised Riverbend. Mayer Brown LLP acted as legal adviser to Redwood.
