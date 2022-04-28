Hess puts unit in bankruptcy to address asbestos lawsuits

Apr. 28, 2022 5:02 PM ETHess Corporation (HES)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Hess (NYSE:HES) placed its Honx Inc. subsidiary into Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to ring-fence legal claims brought by former employees at a U.S. Virgin Islands refinery that it no longer owns; Hess itself is not bankrupt.

The claims are related to workers' alleged asbestos exposure at the former Limetree Bay refinery, which went bankrupt last year under different circumstances after running into financial trouble and leaking oil.

The newly bankrupt Hess subsidiary estimated its overall debts at as large as $1B, Bloomberg reports.

Hess (HES) has the ability to generate substantial shareholder rewards at a variety of prices, The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

