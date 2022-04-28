Realty Income expands unsecured revolving credit facility to $4.25B from $3B

  • Realty Income (NYSE:O) closed on an amended $4.25B multicurrency unsecured revolving credit facility, which replaces the company's existing $3B unsecured revolving credit facility.
  • The capacity of the revolving credit facility can be increased to $5.25B with an accordion expansion feature, which is subject to obtaining lender commitments.
  • The revolving credit facility initially matures in June 2026 and includes two six-month extensions that can be exercised at the company's option.
  • Post the terms of the revolving credit facility, the company's current A3/A- credit ratings provide for a borrowing rate of 72.5 basis points over an adjusted SOFR rate, with a facility commitment fee of 12.5 basis points, for all-in drawn pricing of 85 basis points over the adjusted SOFR rate.
