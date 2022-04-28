Principal Financial Group Q1 earnings beat amid volatile markets

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Q1 earnings came in better than analysts expected as all but one of its business units experienced year-over-year growth. Only Principal International saw its pretax operating earnings fall.

Q1 non-GAAP operating EPS of $1.63, topping the $1.56 consensus, increased from $1.53 in the year-ago quarter.

Assets under management of $714B managed by PFG were essentially unchanged from the previous quarter.

"The resiliency of our diversified business strategy was evident as we delivered non-GAAP operating earnings of $429M in the quarter and generated $3B of positive net cash flow," said Chairman, President and CEO Dan Houston.

Principal Global Investors' net cash flow was $3.2B.

Book value per common share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income other than foreign currency adjustment, was $49.19 at March 31, 2022, down from $49.27 at Dec. 31, 2021

Pretax operating earnings by segment:

  • Retirement and Income Solutions - Fee: $112.2M, increased 4% Y/Y on higher net revenue and disciplined expense management, partly offset by higher deferred acquisition costs amortization expense.
  • Retirement and Income Solutions - Spread: $205.7M, up 14% Y/Y, primarily due to higher net revenue and lower operating expenses.
  • Principal Global Investors: $143.4M, up 2% on higher operating revenue less pass-through expenses, partly offset by higher operating expenses.
  • Principal International: $58.1M, down 23%, primarily on lower combined net revenue.
  • Specialty Benefits Insurance: $76.2M, up 29% on growth in the business, improved claim experience, and expense management; premium and fees of $674.3M rose 10% Y/Y.
  • Individual Life Insurance: $39.6M, up 10%, from higher investment income and favorable non-COVID claims, partly offset by higher COVID-19-related claims; premiums and fees of $330.2M were roughly unchanged from a year ago.

Conference call on April 29 at 10:00 AM ET.

