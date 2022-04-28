Ecovyst names CEO, board chairman, announces up to $450M share repurchase program

Apr. 28, 2022 5:17 PM ETEcovyst Inc. (ECVT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) promoted Kurt Bitting to CEO role and appointed Kevin Fogarty board chairman.
  • Bitting, a vice president and the president of Ecoservices since March 2019, will also serve as director.
  • Belgacem Chariag has departed the specialty chemicals company and the board.
  • Additionally, ECVT appointed 2 independent directors - David Bradley and Bryan Brown.
  • The board also promoted Tom Schneberger, currently president of the catalyst technologies segment, to Ecovyst president post.
  • The board approved an up to $450M share repurchase program.
  • The program will be executed over the next 4 years.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.