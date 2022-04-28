Ecovyst names CEO, board chairman, announces up to $450M share repurchase program
Apr. 28, 2022 5:17 PM ETEcovyst Inc. (ECVT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) promoted Kurt Bitting to CEO role and appointed Kevin Fogarty board chairman.
- Bitting, a vice president and the president of Ecoservices since March 2019, will also serve as director.
- Belgacem Chariag has departed the specialty chemicals company and the board.
- Additionally, ECVT appointed 2 independent directors - David Bradley and Bryan Brown.
- The board also promoted Tom Schneberger, currently president of the catalyst technologies segment, to Ecovyst president post.
- The board approved an up to $450M share repurchase program.
- The program will be executed over the next 4 years.