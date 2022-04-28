Granite Point Mortgage refinances $590M in senior loans, prelim Q1 estimates provided

  • Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) refinanced ~$590M of senior loans that had been earlier financed through two of the company's legacy funding vehicles, GPMT 2018-FL1 CRE CLO and its term financing facility with Goldman Sachs, both of which had been significantly de-levered through loan repayments.
  • These transactions generated ~$180M in net proceeds to the company after repaying ~$232M of borrowings outstanding under those two legacy facilities.
  • It used a portion of the net proceeds to repay an additional $50M of the remaining $100M principal amount outstanding under its senior secured term loan facilities.
  • "We expect these activities to improve our run-rate profitability by lowering our funding costs and generating additional income from new loan investments; and they should help reduce the impact of higher short-term interest rates on our earnings and better position us to benefit from rising rates in the second half of the year," president & CEO Jack Taylor commented.
  • For Q1, the company sees its net income to range between $0.01 to $0.03 per share inclusive of an estimated $(0.11)/share charge on early extinguishment of debt related to the $50M partial repayment of term loan borrowings and an estimated $(0.06)/share provision for credit losses.
  • It estimates distributable earnings to be in the range of $0.04 to $0.06/share inclusive of an estimated -$10.1M, or $(0.19)/share, realized loss on the previously disclosed loan sale.
  • Distributable Earnings before write-off to be in the range of $0.23 to $0.25/share.
  • Book value per share is seen ranging between $16.37 to $16.41 as of Mar. 31, 2022, inclusive of an estimated total allowance for loan losses of $0.66/share.
  • At Mar. 31, 2022, the company had ~$148M in unrestricted cash; total debt-to-equity ratio estimated to be ~2.5x.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.