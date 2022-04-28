Granite Point Mortgage refinances $590M in senior loans, prelim Q1 estimates provided
Apr. 28, 2022 5:18 PM ETGranite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) refinanced ~$590M of senior loans that had been earlier financed through two of the company's legacy funding vehicles, GPMT 2018-FL1 CRE CLO and its term financing facility with Goldman Sachs, both of which had been significantly de-levered through loan repayments.
- These transactions generated ~$180M in net proceeds to the company after repaying ~$232M of borrowings outstanding under those two legacy facilities.
- It used a portion of the net proceeds to repay an additional $50M of the remaining $100M principal amount outstanding under its senior secured term loan facilities.
- "We expect these activities to improve our run-rate profitability by lowering our funding costs and generating additional income from new loan investments; and they should help reduce the impact of higher short-term interest rates on our earnings and better position us to benefit from rising rates in the second half of the year," president & CEO Jack Taylor commented.
- For Q1, the company sees its net income to range between $0.01 to $0.03 per share inclusive of an estimated $(0.11)/share charge on early extinguishment of debt related to the $50M partial repayment of term loan borrowings and an estimated $(0.06)/share provision for credit losses.
- It estimates distributable earnings to be in the range of $0.04 to $0.06/share inclusive of an estimated -$10.1M, or $(0.19)/share, realized loss on the previously disclosed loan sale.
- Distributable Earnings before write-off to be in the range of $0.23 to $0.25/share.
- Book value per share is seen ranging between $16.37 to $16.41 as of Mar. 31, 2022, inclusive of an estimated total allowance for loan losses of $0.66/share.
- At Mar. 31, 2022, the company had ~$148M in unrestricted cash; total debt-to-equity ratio estimated to be ~2.5x.