Ladder Capital Q1 earnings beat on real estate operating income, originations

Apr. 28, 2022 5:19 PM ETLadder Capital Corp (LADR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) first-quarter results topped Wall Street expectations given "continued momentum in both originations and earnings," said CEO Brian Harris.
  • Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.25 beat the consensus of $0.19 and rose from $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 real estate operating income of $26.4M increased from $24.2M in Q1 of last year.
  • Fee income of $7.2M in Q1 vs. $2.77M in Q1 a year ago.
  • Real estate held for sale was $55.4M in Q1 compared with $25.18M in Q1 2021.
  • Total income was $65.2M in Q1, up from $49.17M in Q1 2021.
  • Expenses of $55.7M in Q1 climbed from $32.2M in Q1 2021.
  • On the other hand, net interest income of $9.17M in Q1 edged lower from $10.59M in the year-ago quarter.
  • In mid-March, Ladder Capital declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share.
