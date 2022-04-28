Mohawk Industries stock soars postmarket as results, outlook top estimates

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) stock soared ~13% postmarket on Thursday after the flooring manufacturer reported Q1 earnings and issued Q2 adj. EPS outlook that beat Street view.

Q1 adj. EPS was $3.78 vs. $3.49. Revenue grew 12.4% to $3B, driven by higher pricing, mix improvements, growth in ceramic businesses and benefit from small acquisitions.

Segment-wise sales: Global ceramic sales grew 14.5% to $1.06B, Flooring North America sales rose 10.6% to $1.07B and Flooring rest of world sales grew 14.2% to ~$879M.

Operating income was $320.8M vs. $317.5M in Q1 2021. "Operating income exceeded our forecast as strength in global ceramic businesses offset rising European energy costs, improved operational strategies enhanced Flooring North America's results and our management of European market pressures benefited Flooring Rest of the World," said MHK CEO Jeffrey Lorberbaum.

MHK expects Q2 adj. EPS of $4.25-4.35, well above consensus estimate of $3.76.

To counter inflation, MHK is implementing price hikes in most products and markets. But the historic rise in European energy costs continues to impact business.

MHK expects improvements in the supply of constrained materials, which will in turn increase production levels. "This year, we are focused on optimizing our mix and margins, controlling spending and initiating additional productivity actions," said MHK.

MHK stock declined ~29% YTD.