Fortune Brands trades high on positive Q1 results, raises EPS outlook, intends to separate into two separate companies

Apr. 28, 2022 5:38 PM ETFortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Installation of drawers handles on kitchen cabinets

photovs/iStock via Getty Images

  • Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) is trading 8.3% higher premarket after the company beat Q1 EPS & revenue estimates.
  • Q1 sales saw a 8% Y/Y growth to $1.9B while EPS stood at $1.34 (+6% Y/Y); EPS before charges / gains of $1.31, a decrease of 4% Y/Y.
  • Operating income was $253.4M, compared to $248.4M in year ago quarter while operating margin stood at 13.2% compared to 14% in Q1.
  • Segment-wise, water innovations sales increased 4% while outdoors & security sales increased 8%; cabinet sales expanded 13% led by growth across stock and make-to-order.
  • At the end of the quarter, net debt stood at $3B and net debt to EBITDA was 2.3x; it had $378M in cash and $553M of availability under its revolving credit facility.
  • During Q1, the company announced a $750M share repurchase reauthorization; it repurchased ~$380M in common stock and YTD has repurchased ~$405M in stock.
  • The company adjusted FY22 EPS range upward to reflect impact from share repurchases net of interest expense and taxes; increasing midpoint of full-year EPS by $0.05 to a range of $6.40 to $6.60.
  • The midpoint implies EPS growth of 13% Y/Y.
  • The company maintained it 2022 operational guidance.
  • The company also announced its plan to separate into two leading publicly traded companies via a tax-free spin-off of Cabinets business.

  • A potential separation is subject to further board approval and other customary conditions and is expected to take approx. 12 months to complete.
