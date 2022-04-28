Awakn Life Sciences reports FY results
- Awakn Life Sciences press release (OTCQB:AWKNF): FY Revenue of C$236.04K.
- "Looking forward to the rest of calendar year 2022, we plan to progress our AUD Phase II b trial into Phase III, we will complete our early stage basket study in humans for behavioral addictions, which affects several hundred million people globally, we will begin commercial activity in the US by licensing our AUD treatments to clinics in that territory, and we will continue to build and grow our clinics platform," concluded Anthony Tennyson.