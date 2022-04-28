U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) +2.5% post-market Thursday after reporting better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings on revenues that rose 43% Y/Y to $5.23B, driven by steady demand and rising steel prices.

Q1 net income soared more than nine-fold to $882M - a company record for the quarter - or $3.02/share, from $91M, or $0.35/share, in the year-earlier quarter; adjusted EBITDA surged to a Q1 record $1.337B from $551M a year ago.

Q1 shipments of flat-rolled steel fell 16% Y/Y to 1.95M net tons, but the company's (X) averaged realized price for flat-rolled steel rose 54% to $1,368/ton; mini mill shipments increased 13% to 507K net tons and the average realized price jumped 48% to $1,372/ton.

U.S. Steel (X) expects Q2 will be its all-time best Q2, "as our balanced customer portfolio, raw materials integration and operating leverage is expected to expand adjusted EBITDA and support another quarter of strong EBITDA margin and cash generation."

"We also generated free cash flow of over $400M which enables the opportunity to meaningfully increase our direct returns to stockholders in the second quarter," President and CEO David Burritt said.

U.S. Steel's (X) price return is ~35% both YTD and during the past years.