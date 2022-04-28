Hartford Financial Q1 earnings strengthened by Commercial Lines segment

  • Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) first-quarter results on Thursday were highlighted by expanding margins and underwriting profit in its Commercial Lines segment.
  • Specifically, its Commercial Lines adjusted underwriting gain of $290M jumped from $197M in Q1 a year ago. Adjusted combined ratio of 88.3 in Q1 declined from 91.2 in the year-ago quarter.
  • For its Personal Lines business, adjusted underwriting gain of $83M slid from $121M in Q1 2021. Adjusted combined ratio of 88.5 in Q1 vs. 83.5 in Q1 2021.
  • Hartford Funds assets under management of $148.05B drifted higher from $145.2B in the year-ago period, driven by net inflows and market appreciation.
  • On a consolidated basis, adjusted EPS of $1.66 topped the average analyst estimate of $1.55 and soared from $0.56 in Q1 2021.
  • Book value of $46.36 per share fell slightly from $48.04 in Q1 of last year.
  • Conference call on April 29 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • In the beginning of April, Hartford Financial aimed to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
