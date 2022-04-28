Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and chemical products maker Olin (NYSE:OLN) said Thursday they signed a memorandum of understanding to create a joint venture to produce and market green hydrogen, in support of growing fuel cell demand in the global hydrogen economy.

Under the JV, Plug Power (PLUG) will market the hydrogen and provide logistical support for delivery, while Olin (OLN) will provide reliable hydrogen production and operational support.

The first planned production plant in St. Gabriel, Louisiana, would produce 15 tons/day of green hydrogen; the JV is expected to be operational in 2023.

Plug (PLUG) said the venture will help expand its efforts to build a green hydrogen generation network in North America; it is targeting 70 tons/year by year-end 2022 and said it is on track to deliver 500 tons/day of green hydrogen production by 2025.

