Accolade stock sinks postmarket as earnings, guidance disappoint
Apr. 28, 2022 6:01 PM ETAccolade, Inc. (ACCD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) stock sank 30% postmarket on Thursday after the healthcare firm reported Q4 results and provided disappointing outlook.
- Q4 GAAP EPS was -$0.51 vs. -$0.09 in Q4 2021 as operating expenses more than doubled Y/Y to ~$80M.
- Additionally, CEO Rajeev Singh said a large customer this month notified the company that it would end its service relationship with ACCD after the end of 2022.
- "Coupling this event with the broader macro-environment, we are moderating our top line growth objectives and improving our path to profitability," he added.
- ACCD expects FY23 revenue of $350M-365M, well below consensus estimate of $382.87M. Adj. EBITDA loss is projected to be $35M-40M.
- The company expects Q1 revenue of $81M-83M, slightly below consensus estimate of $85.91M. Adj. EBITDA loss is estimated to be $20M-22M.
- ACCD stock declined 59.3% YTD.