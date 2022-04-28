Accolade stock sinks postmarket as earnings, guidance disappoint

Apr. 28, 2022 6:01 PM ETAccolade, Inc. (ACCD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Medical tech science, innovative iot global healthcare ai technology, World health day with doctor on telehealth, telemedicine service analyzing online on EHR, EMR patient digita data on tablet in lab

Chinnapong/iStock via Getty Images

  • Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) stock sank 30% postmarket on Thursday after the healthcare firm reported Q4 results and provided disappointing outlook.
  • Q4 GAAP EPS was -$0.51 vs. -$0.09 in Q4 2021 as operating expenses more than doubled Y/Y to ~$80M.
  • Additionally, CEO Rajeev Singh said a large customer this month notified the company that it would end its service relationship with ACCD after the end of 2022.
  • "Coupling this event with the broader macro-environment, we are moderating our top line growth objectives and improving our path to profitability," he added.
  • ACCD expects FY23 revenue of $350M-365M, well below consensus estimate of $382.87M. Adj. EBITDA loss is projected to be $35M-40M.
  • The company expects Q1 revenue of $81M-83M, slightly below consensus estimate of $85.91M. Adj. EBITDA loss is estimated to be $20M-22M.
  • ACCD stock declined 59.3% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.