Seagen Q1 earnings beats estimates, co posts rev growth across all four cancer therapies
Apr. 28, 2022 6:03 PM ETSeagen Inc. (SGEN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) on Thursday reported Q1 earnings that beat estimates, while keeping FY 2022 financial guidance unchanged.
- Seagen Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.74 beat estimates by $0.26, revenue of $426.46M beat expectations by $24.71M. The company said FY 2022 net product sales are expected to be $1.48B-$1.55B.
- SGEN posted Q1 net product sales of $383.1M, seeing growth across all of its cancer therapies: Lymphoma drug Adcetris $181M (+11% Y/Y), bladder cancer drug Padcev $100.2M (+44% Y/Y), breast cancer drug Tukysa $90.5M (+29% Y/Y) and cervical cancer drug Tivdak $11.4M.
- "Seagen delivered strong results for the first quarter of 2022 with net product sales increasing 27 percent over the first quarter of 2021, reflecting growth across our portfolio of four approved products,” said CEO Clay Siegall.
- SGEN's Q1 royalty revenues of $28.2M were primarily driven by sales of Adcetris outside the U.S. and Canada by Takeda (TAK) and, to a lesser extent, royalties from Roche (RHBBY) (RHBBF) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).
- As of March 31, 2022, Seagen had $2B in cash and investments.
- SGEN stock +0.3% to $130.60 in aftermarket trading.